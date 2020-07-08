1/1
Benjamin M. Densmore
1937 - 2020
Benjamin M. Densmore
January 5, 1937 - July 3, 2020
Benjamin M. Densmore, 83, died July 3, 2020 at his home in Lake Helen, FL suddenly. Memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Ben "Bud" Densmore, born in Wilkes-Barre, PA on January 5, 1937 to Anna Hughes and Benjamin Densmore, both deceased. He was the youngest child of twelve, survived by sister Nancy Hall and brother Richard Pealer. Predeceased by his son Thomas, and stepson Randall. Survived by son Donny, and stepsons Ernie, Jon and Chris; daughter-in-law Patricia and stepdaughter Chris; and grandchildren Samantha, Benjamin, Nikki "Chris", CJ, Peyton, Leigh; and great grand daughter Emerson. Life partner Alleen Fields. Served in the Navy January 1955-January 1959 and Coast Guard November 1962-November 1966. An avid golfer and fisherman. A lifetime member of the Daytona 200 motorcycle club and enjoyed collecting guns and knives. A member of St. George Orthodox Church in Niagara Falls, NY.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
