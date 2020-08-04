Benjamin Piejak
August 5, 1922 - August 2, 2020
Benjamin Piejak, 97, of Ormond Beach, FL, formerly of Wallington, NJ, passed away on August 2, 2020. He was born on August 5, 1922 in Passaic, NJ to George and Magdaline Piejak. Benjamin is an Army Air Force Veteran serving with the Troop Carrier Squadron and the 6th Air Force. He volunteered over 3,000 hours at Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and attended the Ormond Beach YMCA for 40 years. Benjamin attended Prince of Peace Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was an accomplished musician, playing the trumpet with various community orchestras and bands. He loved to travel, play golf, and to spend time doting on his family. Benjamin was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Josephine; parents; daughter, Christine; sister, Helen Smolinski; and brother, Emil Piejak. He is survived by his children, Joyce and Robert; grandchildren, Jaime, Cherylann, Frank Jr., and Patrick; and 11 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 12:10pm at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Ormond Beach. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Benjamin's name to the American Cancer Society
. Condolences and memories may be offered for the family at www.VolusiaMemorialFunerals.com
.