Benjamin Thomas Martin
Jan. 26, 1930 - Sep. 30, 2020
Funeral Mass for Mr. Benjamin Thomas Martin, 90, Ormond Beach, who passed on September 30, 2020, will be 10:30AM Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at The Basilica of Saint Paul. Interment will follow in Volusia Memorial Park, Ormond Bch. CDC GUIDANCE REQUIRES MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING. Calling hours will be from 5PM until 7PM today (Mon. Oct. 12). For those that are not able to attend the service in person, you may watch virtually by going to www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com
and clicking on "Watch Live If Service Is Not At Funeral Home". Mr. Martin was born to Elizabeth Goshea and Thomas Martin on January 26, 1930 in Savannah, GA. He attended Catholic Elementary and High Schools in Savannah, GA. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict and later attended Florida A&M University and earned a B.S. degree from the School of Engineering and Mechanic Arts in 1955 and a Master's of Education in 1963. He met a nursing student, Nelleda J. Holiday while attending FAMU and after graduation, they married, moved to Daytona Bch, and to this union 4 children were born. He taught Industrial Arts and Science at Campbell Middle School for many years until his retirement in the early 1990's, on Saturday, March 9, 2019, he married retired educator Betty Jean Powers at The Basilica of Saint Paul. He is survived by his wife: Betty Jean Powers; his children: Natalie, Melanie, Romero and Jeremy; Betty J. Powers children: Phyllis, Phalese, Pamela and Stefanie :grandchildren: Jabari, Romero, Shontell, Michael, Samiria, Zavon, Riyanna, Torsha and Thomas; great grandchildren, Romero, Jr., Michael Jr., many relatives and friends.