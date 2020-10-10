1/1
Benjamin Thomas Martin
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benjamin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benjamin Thomas Martin
Jan. 26, 1930 - Sep. 30, 2020
Funeral Mass for Mr. Benjamin Thomas Martin, 90, Ormond Beach, who passed on September 30, 2020, will be 10:30AM Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at The Basilica of Saint Paul. Interment will follow in Volusia Memorial Park, Ormond Bch. CDC GUIDANCE REQUIRES MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING. Calling hours will be from 5PM until 7PM today (Mon. Oct. 12). For those that are not able to attend the service in person, you may watch virtually by going to www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com and clicking on "Watch Live If Service Is Not At Funeral Home". Mr. Martin was born to Elizabeth Goshea and Thomas Martin on January 26, 1930 in Savannah, GA. He attended Catholic Elementary and High Schools in Savannah, GA. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict and later attended Florida A&M University and earned a B.S. degree from the School of Engineering and Mechanic Arts in 1955 and a Master's of Education in 1963. He met a nursing student, Nelleda J. Holiday while attending FAMU and after graduation, they married, moved to Daytona Bch, and to this union 4 children were born. He taught Industrial Arts and Science at Campbell Middle School for many years until his retirement in the early 1990's, on Saturday, March 9, 2019, he married retired educator Betty Jean Powers at The Basilica of Saint Paul. He is survived by his wife: Betty Jean Powers; his children: Natalie, Melanie, Romero and Jeremy; Betty J. Powers children: Phyllis, Phalese, Pamela and Stefanie :grandchildren: Jabari, Romero, Shontell, Michael, Samiria, Zavon, Riyanna, Torsha and Thomas; great grandchildren, Romero, Jr., Michael Jr., many relatives and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved