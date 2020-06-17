Bennie R. Sands
July 18, 1939 - June 10, 2020
Bennie R. Sands, age 80, passed away June 10, 2020 due to pulmonary fibrosis. He was born in Sedalia, Missouri to Edwin and Idella Sands on July 18, 1939. He retired after 20 years in the Air Force in 1977. He subsequently worked for the Air Force as a civilian until retiring at the Pentagon in June 2000. He moved to Florida in 2003. Internment will be held at a later date at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, FL. Left to cherish his memory are his son Steven, his daughter Marla, his granddaughter Sierra and his partner Gail. Condolences may be expressed to the family at dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.