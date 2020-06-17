Bennie R. Sands
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bennie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bennie R. Sands
July 18, 1939 - June 10, 2020
Bennie R. Sands, age 80, passed away June 10, 2020 due to pulmonary fibrosis. He was born in Sedalia, Missouri to Edwin and Idella Sands on July 18, 1939. He retired after 20 years in the Air Force in 1977. He subsequently worked for the Air Force as a civilian until retiring at the Pentagon in June 2000. He moved to Florida in 2003. Internment will be held at a later date at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, FL. Left to cherish his memory are his son Steven, his daughter Marla, his granddaughter Sierra and his partner Gail. Condolences may be expressed to the family at dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dale Woodward Funeral Home - Daytona Beach
167 Ridgewood Ave.
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
(386) 253-7601
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved