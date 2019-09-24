Home

Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 267-1100
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
8:30 AM
Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church
4675 Clyde Morris Blvd.
Port Orange, FL
Bernadette M. Gandy


1930 - 2019
Bernadette M. Gandy Obituary
Bernadette M. Gandy
April 6, 1930 - Sep. 21, 2019
Bernadette M. Gandy, 89, passed away on September 21, 2019 at Bishops Glenn in Holly Hill. A Visitation will be held from 6-8pm on Thursday September 26, 2019 in the Chapel at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 8:30am on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, 4675 Clyde Morris Blvd., Port Orange. Interment will follow in Daytona Memorial Park, 1425 Bellevue Avenue. Bernadette was born on April 6, 1930 in Winsted, Connecticut to the late Leo and Marie (Nee, Lemelin) Beaudoin. She retired after many years of employment with North East Utilities. Bernadette was a member of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church and she enjoyed quilting. Survivors include her daughter, Catherine Cushman; sisters, Geraldine M. (Charles) Turner, Lorraine Useforge, and Yvonne Beaudoin; brother, Thomas (Carol) Beaudoin; granddaughter, Marie Cushman and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Gandy and her brother, Normand Beaudoin. Memorial Donations may be made in her memory to the Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
