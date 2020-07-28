Bernadine Basa KemlyJune 9, 1932 - July 22, 2020Bernadine Basa Kemly passed away at Port Orange Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on July 22, 2020. Born in Coaldale, Pennsylvania on June 9, 1932, Bernie was predeceased by her parents, Bernardina and Ludwig Basa, by her twin sister, Clara M. Basa, and husband Edwin Kemly. Bernie is survived by her sister, Louise A. Basa of Schenectady, NY and her stepson, Russell Kemly, his wife, Janice and their son, Scott of Malton, NJ. Growing up in Manhattan, Bernie and Clara were educated at St. Jean the Baptiste Grammar and High School, where they participated in choir and theatre. After graduation, Bernie worked at Guardian Life Insurance. She later worked for Westinghouse Elevator Corporation. After retiring in 1979, Bernie married Ed and they moved into their newly built home in Port Orange to enjoy the beach, ocean fishing and cruises. Bernie was one of the founding members of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Port Orange. She was involved in services and most activities including Bingo and hospitality events. Her devotion especially to the Rosary and the Virgin Mary, and her welcoming personality enhanced her role as an usher/greeter at the Church's handicap entrance. Friends remarked on her terrific sense of humor, her remarkable memory. Bernie's love of music flourished by attending many of the live radio, classical, and popular music broadcasts, and the Metropolitan Opera and Shakespeare in the Park. She shared her passion for music and the performing arts with her sister, Louise, throughout their lives. Bernie also enjoyed travelling. In 1995, she shared the Wheel of Fortune Alaska cruise she had won with her 89-year-old mother, and in 2000 she toured the Holy Land with a group from her church. The family will receive friends 2-4 pm on Wednesday July 29, 2020 at Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange 1201 Dunlawton Ave, Port Orange. A Funeral Mass will be conducted 8:30 am at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church Port Orange. Burial will be at Daytona Memorial Park.