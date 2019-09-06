|
|
Bernard D. Vlasin
08/27/1923 - 09/01/2019
Bernard D. Vlasin, age 96, of Oak Hill, died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Royal Oaks Nursing Center, Dade City. Born in Wofford, North Dakota to John A. And Grace Siebart Vlasin; Bernard came to the area in 1955, from Warwick, North Dakota. A former Vice President in the railroad industry, Bernard was a United States Coast Guard veteran. He was a member of Coronado Community United Methodist Church; New Smyrna Masonic Lodge #149; and a member of Woodcarver Club, Daytona Beach. Bernard enjoyed fishing, traveling and woodcarving. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Survivors include his daughter, Gayle Vlasin, of Oak Hill; his son, Scott (Corinne) Vlasin, of Oak Hill; 2 grandsons, Devon Vlasin of Pasadena, California and Jeffrey Vlasin of St. Augustine; sister-in-law, Helen Schumacher, of New Smyrna Beach; and several nieces and nephews. Bernard was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 63 years, Ruth and four brothers. Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at Settle-Wilder's chapel, with Pastor Luke McKinney, First NSB - A Family Church, officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Bernard's memory to Hospice of St. Francis, 1250-B Grumman Place, Titusville, FL 32780. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 15, 2019