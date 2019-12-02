|
Bernard Dusty Craig Johnson
Aug. 30, 1947 - Nov. 25, 2019
Bernard (Dusty) Craig Johnson, departed this earth on the morning of November 20, 2019 at the age of 72. A kind and loving man, Craig left behind his devoted and loving wife Gloria of thirty-seven years.
A life-long resident of the Halifax area, Craig graduated from Seabreeze High School with the class of '65. And later earned his AA degree from Daytona State College. After his overseas service in the Air Force during the time of the Vietnam war, (Craig) aka Dusty could be found spinning country music on the radio, in night clubs, and at events all around Volusia County and beyond for several decades thereafter.
A man of large dreams in his younger years, he later became content with a life of many friends and the love of his wife and children. Dusty's goal was always to make people smile. He loved riding his Harley and being active in veterans' groups. He was a life member of the American Legion, the , and the . At the time of his death he was the Commander of the Herbert D. Gibb Post 259 of the American Legion in Debary/Orange City.
Craig (Dusty) was pre-deceased by his granddaughter Cheyenne Lenay Dancause. He was survived by his wife Gloria, his sister Brenda Edwards, his brother Chuck Johnson, his daughters, Cassandra Dancause (Mike), Cate Trieber, Shannon Stanley (Kelly), and sons Kelly Bonner (Lori), Bryan Bonner (Tammy),and his great grandaughter Hadlee
Braelynn Dancause.
MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019