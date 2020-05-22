Bernard Paul Carey11/21/1932 - 4/16/2020Bernie was born in Fitchburg, Mass and moved to Daytona Beach in 1948. He attended Mainland High School before being inducted into the Army's Chemical Corps. After returning from the Korean War in 55, Bernie enrolled as a journeyman plumber. After graduating, he worked for Ruland Brothers Plumbing Co. at Cape Canaveral & was a Daytona Beach reserve officer for many years. In 63, Bernie opened Carey Plumbing which soon after evolved into Carey & Harvley Plumbing. He was extremely proud that he was Florida Health Care's 1st member.Bernie is preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Marjorie Carey; both parents, sister Barbara Harbuck & brother James Carey. He is survived by brother John Carey, son John Carey, daughters Bonnie Weiler-Sagraves, Beth Weiler-Martin & Wendy Weiler-Reed, 4 grandchildren & 2 great grandchildren.A service will be held at Our Lady of Hope on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 8:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Port Orange Hospice or Our Lady of Hope. With the restrictions in place, we will have a celebration of life sometime in July, after the burial service at the Brevard Veterans Cemetery.