10/07/1935 - 05/10/2020

Mr. Bernard (Bernie) Savary, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the age of 84 after a short illness.

Bernie was born to parents Clifford H. Savary and Florence Mara Savary in Pittsfield, MA on October 7, 1935. He grew up in the Berkshires and attended local schools. He and Gail McMahon Savary, his wife of 63 years, were married on October 12, 1957. Bernie served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1957 and then began what was to become a very impressive 42 year career at Lee Lime in Lee, MA. His last role prior to his retirement from Lee Lime was serving as its Treasurer.

After retirement, Bernie and his wife Gail moved to Port Orange, Florida, where they have lived ever since. Bernie worked hard to not take himself too seriously and to enjoy life with his wife and family. He committed himself to making others smile and laugh whenever and wherever he could. His other pastimes included his being a lifelong Bingo fan who also enjoyed playing cards quite regularly.

Bernie is survived by his wife Gail of Port Orange, three of their children including Kevin Savary (Donna) in South Daytona, FL., Kim Stall (Rick) in East Chatham, NY and Kristine Bradley (John) in Port Orange, FL, his daughter-in-law Darlene Savary in Posen, IL, his sister Marilyn Archey (Frank) of Port Orange, 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and seven nieces. He is preceded in death by his son Kirk Savary, his parents, his brother Clifford H. Savary (and wife Marilyn), his sister Joan Bauchiero (and husband Joe), a great-grandson, a niece and a nephew.

The cremation has taken place and the family plans a Memorial Service later in July at the Church of the Epiphany in Port Orange where Bernie was a communicant. In lieu of flowers, his family requests individuals to consider a donation to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in his name (

