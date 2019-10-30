|
Bernard "B.G." Scott
02/18/1938 - 10/28/2019
Bernard "B.G." Scott, age 81, of Oak Hill, died Monday, October 28, 2019 at Selah Assisted Living, Port Orange. Born in Bedford, Virginia to Walter R. And Beulah Wood Scott, B.G. came to the area in 1965, from Bedford. A retired Captain at the Cocoa Police Department, B.G. was a member of the First Baptist Church of Oak Hill, the National Sheriff Association and the National Rifle Association. He enjoyed fishing, trapping hogs and reading. B.G. liked giving you a hard time, if he didn't give you a hard time, he didn't love you.
Survivors include his 2 daughters, Natalie (Daniel) Haislip, of Lawrenceburg, TN and Angela Gray, of Leesburg, FL; step daughter, Cheri Scharfenstine, of Scottsmoor, FL; 2 step sons, Sonny Vanderpool, of Cocoa, FL; and Roy Vanderpool, of Mims, FL; granddaughter, Diamond Scharfenstine, of Scottsmoor, FL; grandson, Cort Vanderpool, of Cocoa, FL; brother, Tommy (Sandra) Scott, of Lynchburg, VA; and sister, Eleanor (Odel) Howell, of Roanoke Rapids, NC. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and extended family, Denise (Ronnie) King, of Oak Hill; Natasha (Jimbo) Goodrich, of Oak Hill; Rachel (Dan) Rohrbach, of Edgewater and Angie King (Donnie Carver), of Oak Hill. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Oak Hill, with Pastor Timothy Palmer, officiating. Friends will be received on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations in B.G.'s memory to the Building Fund of First Baptist Church of Oak Hill, 192 E. Halifax Avenue, Oak Hill, FL 32759. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019