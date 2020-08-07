Bernice BrownJuly 7, 1946 - August 1, 2020A Graveside Service for Mrs. Bernice Brown, 74, New Smyrna Bch, who passed on August 1, 2020, will be 11 AM, Monday at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens with Rev. C. Clarence Clark, Pastor, Mt. Olive Primitive Baptist Church, delivering the eulogy. Mrs. Brown was born in Clyattville, GA on July 7, 1946 to the late Archie Henderson and Emma Lee Brown. She received her education in Clyattville and graduated from Westside High of Georgia. She retired as a CNA after 18 years from Ocean View Nursing Home and Rehab. Center. She was a member of Mt Olive P.B. Church where she served on the Mother Board, sang in the choir, was the Financial Secretary and a Trustee for many years. She was preceded in death by her sister, Angela and her brother Calvin. She is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, Vern Brown; 3 beloved sons: Vern Brown, Terry Brown, Orinthius "Big O" Brown (Shanita); 9 grandchildren: KeShawn, Ter'Shika, Teratheo, Orina'ja, Jermaine, Shar'cara, Orinthius, II, Omarion, O'rius; 5 great grandchildren: Ke'arah, Kiyan, Silas, Kodah, Onyx; her siblings: Luenette, Charles (Sally), Dwight, Emma, Rickie (Cassandra), Robert, Alphonso (Patricia); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; 2 godchildren: Demario and Davion; her best friend: Maxine Cullen; and neighbors, Bernice Robinson and Corzette Lawrence. GAINOUS-WYNN FUNERAL HOME, 386-428-5751.