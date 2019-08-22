|
|
Bernice Cord
Feb. 10, 1956 - Aug. 14, 2019
Bernice Cord, 63, Daytona Beach, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on August 14, 2019, after battling a long illness with Parkinson's Disease. Bernice was employed with Angelica Linen Service for many years and Rick's Tip-Top Cleaners. She graduated with the Class of 1974 from Mainland Senior High School. She leaves to cherish her memory three children: Regina Filer-Cooper, Shanda Filer and Phil Filer all of Daytona Beach; one brother Larry Rhett (Sadie) of Buford, SC; three sisters: Georgia Mae Cord of Dayton Beach, Janie Cord-Ross and Jacquelyn Cord-Phinisee of Atlanta, GA; four nieces: Jennifer Cord, Shericka Robinson of Daytona Beach, Rayshelle Williams of Atlanta, GA, Latasha Rhett of Buford, SC; nine nephews: Dwymaine Culver, Marcell Cord, Leron Culver, Leron Willis, Satchel Phinisee, Lamar Barker all of Daytona Beach, Ronald Rhett, Jeffery Rhett both of South Carolina, Travis Hubbert, Calvin Robinson of Daytona Beach; 10 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Viewing is today (Fri. Aug. 23) from 5 to 7 PM at Pinello Funeral Home, 1036 Derbyshire Rd. Funeral Service will be August 24, 2019 at Living Faith World Ministries, Inc., 950 Derbyshire Rd., Daytona Beach, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Pinello Funeral Home under the direction of Alonia P. Gainous.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019