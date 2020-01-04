|
|
Bernice H. Baker
June 6, 1927 - January 1, 2020
Bernice H. Baker, age 92, of Daytona Beach, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Bernice was born June 6, 1927 in Albemarle, NC. A celebration of life and visitation for Bernice will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, 4815 S Clyde Morris Blvd., Port Orange, Florida 32129, with a funeral service to immediately follow. A committal service will occur Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Daytona Memorial Park, 1425 Bellevue Ave., Daytona Beach, FL. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.VolusiaMemorialFuneral.com for the Baker family.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020