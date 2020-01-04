Home

Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
4815 Clyde Morris Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32129
(386) 322-5373
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
4815 Clyde Morris Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32129
Committal
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Daytona Memorial Park
1425 Bellevue Ave.
Daytona Beach, FL
Funeral service
Following Services
Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
4815 Clyde Morris Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32129
Bernice H. Baker


1927 - 2020
Bernice H. Baker Obituary
Bernice H. Baker
June 6, 1927 - January 1, 2020
Bernice H. Baker, age 92, of Daytona Beach, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Bernice was born June 6, 1927 in Albemarle, NC. A celebration of life and visitation for Bernice will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, 4815 S Clyde Morris Blvd., Port Orange, Florida 32129, with a funeral service to immediately follow. A committal service will occur Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Daytona Memorial Park, 1425 Bellevue Ave., Daytona Beach, FL. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.VolusiaMemorialFuneral.com for the Baker family.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
