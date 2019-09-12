|
Bernita J. "Bonnie" Little
January 9, 1947 - September 10, 2019
Bernita J. Little, better known as "Bonnie", 72, formerly of Binghamton, NY passed away on Tuesday, September 10th, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Lenn and Juanita Church, her brother Reverend Howard L. Church, her brothers-in-law Clark Williams and Emerick Snopek, and her nephew Timothy Williams. Bernita is survived by her children, Morgan Elizabeth King and Benjamin James Little (Lindsey Little); her grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Taylor King and Noah Little; her sisters, Beryle Snopek and Beverly Williams; an aunt, nieces, a nephew, several great-nieces and nephews, a great-great niece, and many cousins. A longtime resident of Port Orange, FL, Bernita was a member of Port Orange Presbyterian Church for 33 years where she served various terms as an Elder and was a co-moderator of Peacemaker Circle. She retired after 15 years from the Council on Aging where she worked as an Administrative Assistant. Bernita enjoyed traveling and socializing with family and friends, and planning party activities for work and church. She enjoyed her ski club friends and looks forward to sharing "the Good Ole Days". A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held at Port Orange Presbyterian Church, 4662 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., Port Orange FL on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00am. She loved flowers, however, if you wish – donations to the could help to put an end to the suffering of many. Arrangements entrusted to Shannon Maloney Funeral Home, (386) 760-9660. To share condolences and memories with the family, please visit: www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019