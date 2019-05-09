|
|
Bertha Mae Hope
03/05/1932 - 05/01/2019
Funeral Services for Ms. Bertha Mae Hope, 87, Holly Hill, will be 11 AM, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Temple of Praise, New Smyrna Bch, with Dr. Kelvin Davis, Pastor, presiding and Elder Walter Hill, Pastor, Solid Rock of Jesus Only, delivering the main eulogy. Interment will follow in Glencoe-Geiger Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-7 PM, today (Fri, May 10) at Solid Rock of Jesus Only, New Smyrna Bch and from 9:30 AM until service time at the Temple of Praise on Saturday. Ms. Hope was given life by God on March 5, 1932 in Gilbertown, Alabama and was called to God's garden on May 1, 2019. She is survived by her children: James Walker, Robert (Jamie) Hope, Alva Evans-Hope; siblings: Elnora (Otha Wright Sr.), Jimmy Lee (Ercelle) Hives, Elijah Hives, Judy (Walter) Hill, Elouise Hives, Ernest Hives, Sophia Hives, Joseph Guinn, Idella (Karl) Lloyd; seven grandchildren: Shantone (Cierra) Walker, Tyrelle Walker, Rashelle (Anthony) Hill, Tremaine Cooper, Whitney Holt, Shayrenia Cooper; eighteen great-grandchildren and a devoted family of loving nieces, nephews and a loving, devoted friend: Kenneth Mote. GAINOUS-WYNN FUNERAL HOME, INC. 386-428-5751.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2019