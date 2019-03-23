Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bessie Fretterd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bessie V. Fretterd

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bessie V. Fretterd Obituary
Bessie V. Fretterd
03/19/2019
Bessie V. Fretterd, 72, passed away on March 19, 2019 in Palm Coast, FL. Bessie was of Roman Catholic faith. She worked as a crossing guard for Saint John the Baptist school while the children were young. Bessie also worked at HIP Doctor Office, then drove a bus for the Yorktown School District. She loved to cook, paint, and loved her family and grandchildren. She is preceded by her father Louis Franze Sr., mother Theresa Pace, husband Warren Fretterd Sr., a brother Edward Franze, and sister Diane Koskey. She is survived by her brother Louis Franze, daughters Kimberly (Tommy), Kerry (Steven), a son Warren (Evana) and grandchildren Nicholas, Stefano, Meghan, Mathew, Daniella, Kyle, Gabriella, Antonio, Angelo, Connor, Sofia, Giuliana, Ava. Bessie will also be fondly remembered by her life partner Joseph Lynch and his children Debbie, Dana (Mitch), Donnie (Debbie). A funeral Mass will be held at 1 PM, Monday, March 25, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Hastings, NY at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Heritage Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.