Bessie V. Fretterd
03/19/2019
Bessie V. Fretterd, 72, passed away on March 19, 2019 in Palm Coast, FL. Bessie was of Roman Catholic faith. She worked as a crossing guard for Saint John the Baptist school while the children were young. Bessie also worked at HIP Doctor Office, then drove a bus for the Yorktown School District. She loved to cook, paint, and loved her family and grandchildren. She is preceded by her father Louis Franze Sr., mother Theresa Pace, husband Warren Fretterd Sr., a brother Edward Franze, and sister Diane Koskey. She is survived by her brother Louis Franze, daughters Kimberly (Tommy), Kerry (Steven), a son Warren (Evana) and grandchildren Nicholas, Stefano, Meghan, Mathew, Daniella, Kyle, Gabriella, Antonio, Angelo, Connor, Sofia, Giuliana, Ava. Bessie will also be fondly remembered by her life partner Joseph Lynch and his children Debbie, Dana (Mitch), Donnie (Debbie). A funeral Mass will be held at 1 PM, Monday, March 25, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Hastings, NY at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Heritage Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019