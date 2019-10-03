|
Beth Ann Fayerweather
September 20, 2019
Beth Ann Fayerweather, 57, of DeLand, FL, transitioned into eternity Friday, September 20, 2019 at Advent Health DeLand, Florida. The Celebration of Life will be 12pm Saturday, October 5, 2019 at The Lighthouse Church, 1525 FL/15A, 32720 DeLand, FL. Pastor Antione Ashley. Interment will follow at Hollywood Cemetery, 1031 S. Carpenter Ave., Orange City, FL.The Visitation Hour will be from 11am until service time on Saturday at the The Lighthouse Church. Arrangements are under the direction of ADJ Unity Funeral Home, 105 W. New Hampshire Ave., DeLand, FL 32720. 386-740-1891.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019