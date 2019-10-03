Home

POWERED BY

Services
Unity Funeral Home
105 West New Hampshire Avenue
Deland, FL 32720
386-740-1891
Resources
More Obituaries for Beth Fayerweather
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beth Ann Fayerweather

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beth Ann Fayerweather Obituary
Beth Ann Fayerweather
September 20, 2019
Beth Ann Fayerweather, 57, of DeLand, FL, transitioned into eternity Friday, September 20, 2019 at Advent Health DeLand, Florida. The Celebration of Life will be 12pm Saturday, October 5, 2019 at The Lighthouse Church, 1525 FL/15A, 32720 DeLand, FL. Pastor Antione Ashley. Interment will follow at Hollywood Cemetery, 1031 S. Carpenter Ave., Orange City, FL.The Visitation Hour will be from 11am until service time on Saturday at the The Lighthouse Church. Arrangements are under the direction of ADJ Unity Funeral Home, 105 W. New Hampshire Ave., DeLand, FL 32720. 386-740-1891.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now