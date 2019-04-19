Home

Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
511 Old Kings Road South
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
(386) 439-5400
Beth Sullivan
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Santa Maria del Mar
Beth Sullivan
07/13/1944 - 04/16/2019
Beth (Helen E.)Sullivan, 74, of Palm Coast, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 16, after a long battle with cancer. Beth was born on July 13, 1944, and grew up in Port Chester, NY. She graduated from Resurrection Academy, Rye, NY, and Emmanuel College, Boston. Beth's work history includes teaching at Marymount, Manhattan and Sacred Heart School in Greenwich, CT, where she was middle school principal. She moved to Palm Coast in 2004 and taught at Indian Trails. She was active in the St. Vincent dePaul Society at her parish, Santa Maria del Mar in Flagler Beach, and in Kiwanis. Beth is survived by her brother, David C. Sullivan, a Flagler County Commissioner, and her sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Chris McKenna. Her sister, Claire, passed away in 2009 and her sister-in-law, Pat Sullivan, in 2018. She loved her niece and nephew, Leigh and David Sullivan, and her nephews Charles, Terry, Chris and Dan McKenna, and her 14 grandnieces and nephews. A funeral mass will take place at Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church, 915 N. Central Ave. Flagler Beach at 11AM, on Friday, April 26.There will be no viewing. Beth's wish was that, in place of flowers, donations be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at Santa Maria del Mar. For online condolences go to: www.craigflaglerpalms.com. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019
