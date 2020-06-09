Betsy Pennington Murray

09/06/1928 - 02/22/2020

Betsy Pennington Murray, age 91, passed away peacefully at home on February 22, 2020. She was born in Burlington North Carolina and relocated to Deland Florida after graduating from The Kings College. She operated the Lazibet Jersey farm in Deland and worked as a dairy inspector before pursuing a teaching career in Lake Helen. She lived life to the fullest and loved helping others most of all. She was full of wit and enjoyed reading, all animals, farming, driving, and drawing. Her faith and family were most important to her.

She is survived by her son, David Murray (Carol Murray), of Ormond Beach, 2 grandchildren, Rachel and Rex Murray; devoted brother James D Pennington, and sister Sue Pennington Ford, along with their families including 6 nieces and 1 nephew. She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Murray, and her parents, Mr. and Mrs. I. Ernest Pennington.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 13th at 11:00am, at First Assembly Deland, 551 S. Kepler Rd, Deland, Florida.



