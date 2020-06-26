Bettie Green Counihan
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bettie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bettie Green Counihan
February 9, 1927 - June 16, 2020
Bettie Green Counihan, 93, passed away June 16, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Bettie was born in East Haven, Connecticut, to parents William A. and Violet McKay Green. Bettie attended the University of Connecticut where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She was employed as a service representative at the Southern New England Telephone Company where she met James Patrick Counihan Junior. Bettie and James married on November 6, 1948 and they resided in Hamden, Connecticut before retiring to Daytona Beach in 1986. Bettie was predeceased by her husband, Jim, and two sisters, Florence G. Williams and Marguerite G. Booe. She is survived by her son James Patrick (Lorraine) Counihan III and daughter, Carey McKay Beninger and 5 grandchildren, William Beninger, Caroline Beninger, Catherine Beninger, James P. Counihan IV, and Amy Counihan, and many nieces and nephews. A service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C., where she will be laid to rest with her late husband. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to the Humane Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved