Bettie Green Counihan

February 9, 1927 - June 16, 2020

Bettie Green Counihan, 93, passed away June 16, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Bettie was born in East Haven, Connecticut, to parents William A. and Violet McKay Green. Bettie attended the University of Connecticut where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She was employed as a service representative at the Southern New England Telephone Company where she met James Patrick Counihan Junior. Bettie and James married on November 6, 1948 and they resided in Hamden, Connecticut before retiring to Daytona Beach in 1986. Bettie was predeceased by her husband, Jim, and two sisters, Florence G. Williams and Marguerite G. Booe. She is survived by her son James Patrick (Lorraine) Counihan III and daughter, Carey McKay Beninger and 5 grandchildren, William Beninger, Caroline Beninger, Catherine Beninger, James P. Counihan IV, and Amy Counihan, and many nieces and nephews. A service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C., where she will be laid to rest with her late husband. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to the Humane Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store