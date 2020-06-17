Betty Bliss Taylor DeJarnette
October 27, 1928 - June 15, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Betty Bliss Taylor DeJarnette announces her passing on June 15, 2020, due to complications from Covid-19. Betty resided at Bishop's Glen in Holly Hill with her brother, Goldie B. Taylor. Betty was born on October 27, 1928, on the family farm in Grit, a rural community of Hurt, Virginia, to parents, Willie and Pearl (Layne) Taylor. She was the youngest of a loving blended family consisting of 2 sisters, 3 brothers, 8 half-sisters, and 4 half-brothers, all whom have predeceased her, with the exception of her brother, Goldie Benjamin Taylor. She is survived by her daughter, Karin Augat and her husband, Chris of Ormond Beach; her grandchildren, Tyler (Arlene) and Kelli Augat, Chad (Brandi) Nolan, and step-granddaughter, Courtney (Brett) Devich; her great grandchildren, Raegan, Alanah, Tyler Junior, Reece, Jaiden, Joseph, Scarlett, and Collette. Betty was predeceased by her ex-husband, James Walker DeJarnette (which they remained the best of friends and will be buried beside) and her daughters, JoAnn Radcliffe and Sheila Nolan. She continued to have a special relationship with her sons-in-law, Jim Radcliffe, and Cliff Nolan. Betty came to Florida from Richmond, Virginia, and was a supervisor for many years with J.C. Penny's. She was a member of Central Baptist Church of Daytona Beach. Betty was a beautiful lady who greatly enjoyed being with people, including her friends with whom she played cards every Friday for over 25 years (Evelyn and Marlene). One of her greatest joys was being with her family, and with a large extended family, she had many nieces and nephews, all of whom loved her dearly. We were all blessed to think of her as our mother, our sister and a best friend. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to ALS Research 1300 Wilson Blvd. Ste.600 Arlington, Va. 22209, in memory of her daughters lost to ALS, JoAnn and Sheila. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, June 19, at Daytona Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. You may also share your condolences online at: lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.