|
|
Betty Buckels
04/28/1927 - 02/27/2019
Betty Buckels passed away on Feb 27, 2019 at the age of 91. Her memory lives on through her children, Ted Buckels, Susan McClanahan, and Mike Buckels, as well as her four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Lloyd. Spending time with her family was one of her biggest priorities. She was born in Bristol, PA on April 28, 1927. Ormond Beach, Florida became her home in 1962. For much of her time in Ormond Beach she resided on Harvard Drive, right down the street from Seabreeze High School, where all of her children graduated from. Betty worked as a nurse at Memorial Hospital for over 30 years, and after her retirement continued to work for 10 years in the medical field for Wahba W. Wahba. She was the first nurse hired to work at Memorial Hospital in 1967. Those who worked alongside her praised her dedication to the field. Her family will receive friends Tuesday, March 5 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Haigh-Black Funeral Home, 167 Vining Court, Ormond Beach. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for memories of Betty to be sent to [email protected]
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019