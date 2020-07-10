Betty Burton Gleine
March 15, 1939 - July 1, 2020
Betty Burton Gleine, age 81, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020 with her family at her side. Betty was born in Cleveland, Ohio on March 15th, 1939 and came to Florida in 1984 from Columbus, Ohio. Prior to moving to Florida, Betty was executive secretary for Toledo Scale in Ohio. She continued her career in Florida with Crane Cams, Fiscal Information, and until she retired, Advent Health in patient financial services. Betty was a devoted Wife, Mother and Grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Donald C. Gleine and her parents, Floyd and Helen Vagner Burton. She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Cheryl (Billy) Lambert of Port Orange, Florida, Dale Gleine of Holly Hill, Florida, and grandchildren Joseph and Christopher Whitlock of Port Orange, Florida. Her family remembers her for her unconditional love and dedication to her family. She truly adored her grandsons. Her door was always open with a pot of coffee on and a place at the table if you were hungry. She loved her dogs and had a huge heart for all animals. She enjoyed arts and crafts and collecting shells on Sanibel Island. Family requests donations in Betty's memory to your local animal shelter or charity of your choice
. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.