Betty C. Ajay
12/24/1940 - 04/01/2019
Betty C. Ajay, 78, of South Daytona, Fl., passed away on Monday, April 1st in New Smyrna Beach, Fl. Betty was born to Russell and Alva Stewart in Jacksonville, Florida on December 24th, 1940. A lifetime Florida resident, Betty spent the last 40+ years here in South Daytona. Prior to her retirement, Betty worked for State of Florida in the Juvenile Justice System. She was an avid gardener and in the early 90's took up weightlifting and eventually started competing. She won several awards, but her biggest accomplishment was being awarded divisional champion. Though Betty had many hobbies, her greatest love was her time spent with family, especially her grandchildren, who always held a special place in her heart. Betty was predeceased by her parents, her 2 sisters, Nancy Wilke and Rose Philpot, and a brother Thomas Stewart. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 52 years, Michael Ajay, 2 sisters; Gail Boston and Jeanette Nixon, 2 brothers William Stewart and Rocky Russell Stewart, her children Park William Gardner III and Kelly Caccavale Ackerman, 4 grandchildren; Robert Gardner, Kevin and Kyle Caccavale and Chad Shaughnessy and her 7 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held for Betty at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona on Friday April 12 at 1pm with visitation beginning one hour prior. Those who wish may also share condolences with the family online at: lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019