Betty Davis Caldwell
June 22, 1946 - July 26, 2019
Betty Davis Caldwell was born in Ormond Beach, Florida, to the late Agnes George and Herbert Davis. Betty transitioned on July 26, 2019. Betty was a fun-loving person that enjoyed Family and Friends. Betty Graduated from Campbell High School and later received her Degree from Daytona State College. Betty retired from General Electric, and Stewart-Marchman Act. Betty leaves to cherish her memories: 3 children; Ericka Davis (Anthony), Angela Shropshire, and Patrick Shropshire; 6grandchildren; Jarrell, Joshua, Isaiah, Jacarri, Jawon, and Izaac Shropshire; 3 great-grandkids; Caliese, Joshua, and Josiah Shropshire; 2 sisters; Marion Crawford of Daytona Bch., and Dorothy Davis of Miami, Fl.; 1 brother; Charlie Davis; preceding her in death, brother, Herbert Davis; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation is on Friday at the Herbert Thompson Chapel from 5:45pm until 7:30pm. Services are on Saturday at Greater New Zion Primitive Baptist Church at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements and professional services provided by the Herbert Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019