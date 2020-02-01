|
Betty Duncan Luznar
January 29, 2020
Betty Duncan Luznar, 90, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020. She was born in Bel Air, Maryland to Flake and Gertrude Duncan. In 1952, Betty moved to Daytona Beach, Florida. Survivors include her children, Karen of Tampa, Florida, Betsy of Boston, Massachusetts, Edward of Arlington, Texas, Cheryl of Seattle, Washington, Timothy of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and William of Flower Mound, Texas, and by 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward, her son, Gary, and siblings Peggy Grogan, Virginia Wiles, Mary Podkul, Jay Duncan, and Rev. Thomas Duncan. Visitation is Friday, February 7, 2020, 5:00-7:00 PM at Cardwell Baggett and Summers. A Service of Remembrance will be celebrated on February 8, 2020, 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church Daytona Beach. Interment will be held at Daytona Memorial Park immediately following the service. Memorial Contributions may be made in memory to First Baptist Church Missions Fund or Building Fund. Arrangements are under the care of Cardwell-Baggett & Summers Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.cardwellfuneral.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020