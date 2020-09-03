1/1
Betty E. Ruch
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty E. Ruch
May 12, 1940 - Sep. 2, 2020
Betty E. Ruch, 80, Edgewater, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born in Cannelton, W VA and moved to New Smyrna Beach in 1972 from Camp Lejeune, NC before moving to Edgewater five years ago. She was a former Girl Scout Troop Leader in New Smyrna Beach and enjoyed crocheting, sewing and gardening. Survivors include three daughters, Carrie (David) Taylor of Edgewater, Alicia (Jack) Vincent of Ormond Beach and Dora (Larry) Glasco of Edgewater; one sister, June (Gary) Burke of Charleston, W VA; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren and her two dogs, Mitzi and Savannah. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. "Bob" Ruch and a brother, William E. Laing. Visitation will be from 6 PM until 8 PM Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at Dudley Funeral Home, 1108 N. Dixie Freeway, New Smyrna Beach. Graveside service will be 10 AM Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, 3001 S Ridgewood Ave., Edgewater.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Dudley Funeral Homes, Inc. & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Sea Pines Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dudley Funeral Homes, Inc. & Crematory
1108 North Dixie Freeway
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
(386) 428-6414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved