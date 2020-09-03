Betty E. RuchMay 12, 1940 - Sep. 2, 2020Betty E. Ruch, 80, Edgewater, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born in Cannelton, W VA and moved to New Smyrna Beach in 1972 from Camp Lejeune, NC before moving to Edgewater five years ago. She was a former Girl Scout Troop Leader in New Smyrna Beach and enjoyed crocheting, sewing and gardening. Survivors include three daughters, Carrie (David) Taylor of Edgewater, Alicia (Jack) Vincent of Ormond Beach and Dora (Larry) Glasco of Edgewater; one sister, June (Gary) Burke of Charleston, W VA; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren and her two dogs, Mitzi and Savannah. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. "Bob" Ruch and a brother, William E. Laing. Visitation will be from 6 PM until 8 PM Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at Dudley Funeral Home, 1108 N. Dixie Freeway, New Smyrna Beach. Graveside service will be 10 AM Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, 3001 S Ridgewood Ave., Edgewater.