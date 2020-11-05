1/1
Betty Elizabeth North
1942 - 2020
12/7/1942 - 11/4/2020
Betty Elizabeth North, 77 of Pierson passed away November 4, 2020 at her home. She was born in DeLand on December 7, 1942 and was a lifetime resident of West Volusia County. Betty was a school cafeteria manager. She was a member of Emporia Baptist Church and the VFW Women's Auxiliary. Betty loved all her fur babies (dogs) and supporting local cat rescues. She enjoyed going to church, walking, cooking, traveling, crossword puzzles, socializing with her family and friends and helping others in need. She was predeceased by her husband Carl in 2016. Survivors include sons Jackie Lee Peterson, Kenneth Leroy Peterson and Robert (Robbie) Leonard Peterson; daughter Elisha Marlene Kennedy; brothers Wilson Fender, Dwight Fender, Lutie Fender and Brad Fender; sister Delores McCalligan; 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 9th at 11am at Emporia Baptist Church, with a visitation from 10:30am-11am prior to the service. Burial will follow at Pierson United Methodist Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home DeLand is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Emporia Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Emporia Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
