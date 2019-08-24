|
Betty Fae Clark
Nov. 19, 1939 - Aug. 23, 2019
Betty Fae Clark, 79, went to be with the Lord August 23, 2019. Her viewing and funeral service will be held at Lankford Funeral Home, DeLand on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Viewing will begin at 10:00 followed by the funeral at 11:00am with burial to follow in Oakdale Cemetery. Betty was born November 19, 1939 in DeLand, FL. She was the 3rd of eight children born to Henry Grady Barnard and Edna Laura Barnard (Dreggors). Betty married William Delano Clark, Sr. on May 21, 1955. The couple were together 17 years before they were blessed with their first son, William "Del" Delano Clark, then on their 19th wedding anniversary they welcomed their second son, Clinton Ellis Clark. She was employed at a few places but was most proud of her work as a teacher's aide at Woodward Elementary. She loved "her kids" and was able to make a positive impact on so many children's lives. She worked there over 25 years and retired from the Volusia County School Board. Betty also served as the secretary for the DeLand Area Cruisers Car Club and would be seen with Bill in her dream car, a 1956 Lincoln. Betty is survived by her husband of 64 years, Bill Clark, son and daughter-in-law Del and Andrea Clark, DeLand, son and daughter-in-law Clinton and Tammy Clark, DeLand, grandchildren, Wil and Kai, sisters, Shirley Gasperson, Mills River, NC, Kitty Burrell, DeLand, Rosie Peavy, Killeen, TX, Opal Bailey, Sarasota, FL, brothers, Henry Barnard, Jr., DeLand, Donnie Barnard, Albany, GA, and Jerry Barnard, Rochelle, GA. Betty was preceded in death by her granddaughter Katelyn Clark, sister, Libby Guest and parents Grady and Edna Barnard.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019