Betty Frances Kalmbach
August 10, 2019
Betty Frances Kalmbach, 83, passed away at her daughter's home in Jacksonville Beach on Saturday evening, August 10, 2019 after an extended illness. Mrs. Kalmbach was born in Pierson, Florida and years ago worked as a paper carrier for Palatka Daily News. She was owner-operator of Betty's Foliage for 15 years in Pierson and in her spare time she enjoyed going to the beach and working with her plants. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Debbie Krug and brothers, Bobby, Jerry and John Roberts. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Durrant of Jacksonville Beach, Florida and a Son, Lester Sneden of Carl's Junction, Missouri; also her son in law, Gerald Krug of Orange City, Florida and sister, Carroll Middleton of Pomona Park, Florida; Nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. Visitation and viewing will begin at 10:30 AM Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the graveside in the Methodist Cemetery in Pierson and services will begin at 11:00 AM with Gary Roberts officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Clayton Frank & Biggs Funeral Home.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019