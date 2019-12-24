|
|
Betty Garrett
May 23, 1934 - December 15, 2019
Betty Garrett, 85, of Wilbur By the Sea, Florida went home to be with Jesus on December 15, 2019. She was born May 23, 1934 in Bethel, Ohio to Giles and Louise Gilbert. Betty attended Port Orange Nazarene Church and did every position except preaching. Betty will be dearly missed as she has made a gigantic impact on her community. For service information please visit www.baldwincremation.com In lieu of flowers please make donations to Port Orange Church of the Nazarene.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019