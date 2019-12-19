|
Betty Hollenback
December 18, 2019
Betty Hollenback of Deltona passed away at home Wednesday 12/18/2019. She is survived by her husband, 3 children 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Visitation will be 12/21 9:30-11:00 with funeral services following at Baldauff funeral home in Orange City, FL. The family wishes to thank Vitas Hospice for their loving care and support. For full obituary visit Baldauff Funeral Home.com
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019