Betty Jayne (BJ) Shawd

12/11/1946 - 07/18/2020

Betty Jayne (BJ) Shawd 73, Passed away peacefully at home, on July 18, 2020 where she was surrounded by her loved ones and animals. BJ was born in Kingston, New York, to Clarence (Bud) and Hilda Stickles on December 11, 1946. She moved to Florida with her parents in 1948, where she grew up as a local singer and recording artist for labels such as RCA, Carellen and Mona Lee Records. BJ is present in The Complete Book of Doo Wop, backed by The Teenettes and The Anita Kerr Singers. She learned to sight read music, at the age of 5 and graduated from Mainland High School in 1963, along with an invitation from Mensa, in which she humbly declined. She was a very kind, down to earth type, of beautiful soul, with a strong will and spirit, who devoted much of her life towards helping others and speaking out against injustices of all kinds. She was a Political Rights Activist, a Human Rights Activist, an Animal Rights Activist and a Professional Book Keeper. She is survived by her husband, Larry Shawd; daughter, Dianna Davis ; granddaughters, Candace Carter, Crystal Starkes, Cameron Carter; her great granddaughters, Mckenzie, Jada, Alia, Cailyn and Avery; her great grandson (to be born this week) Carter and her 5 fur babies. No service will be held, and her wishes of a small family and friend celebration of life will gather in her memory and honor, instead. She will be dearly missed and for all of those, whose lives she touched, their worlds would truly, never be the same again. May the wings of angels, gently wrap around her and carry her lovingly home to her angelic choir.



