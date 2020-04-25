|
|
Betty Jean Anderson
May 12, 1932 - April 22, 2020
Betty Jean Anderson of Port Orange passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020. Betty Misenheimer Anderson, the eldest of eight children, was born on May 12, 1932 in Lexington, KY. She graduated from Garth High School in Georgetown, KY and worked for the State of Kentucky Tourism Cabinet in Frankfort, KY. After relocating to Daytona Beach in the early 1960's, Betty worked in the emergency room and cardiac unit at Halifax Hospital and then finished her career working for Drs. Dillard and McCullen in gastroenterology. Betty was a huge Kentucky fan and always looked forward to watching UK basketball and the Kentucky Derby. She was preceded in death by four siblings, her daughter Janet Hartling, step daughter Billie Wright and the love of her life husband J. Gilbert Anderson. Survivors include her son Patrick (Melanie) Anderson, South Daytona; stepson Michael Anderson, Dayton, OH; sisters, Dorothy Neaves, Lexington, KY, Shirley Crittenden, Long Beach, CA, and Linda (Bill) Fryman, Georgetown, KY; grandchildren Kimberly (Kenny) Baker, Georgetown, KY, Lexi and Savanna Anderson, South Daytona, Mikaele (Shannon) Anderson and Tyler (Hannah) Anderson, Bunnell, Amy (Larry) O'Bryant, Brian, Kevin and Beth Hall, all of OH. A special note of gratitude to all the caregivers who took care of Betty over this past year. Due to current restrictions of service limitations, friends are asked to visit www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Halifax Health Hospice.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020