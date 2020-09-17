Betty Jean GriggsApril 23, 1948 - Sept. 6, 2020Graveside Services for Ms. Betty Jean Griggs, 72, Jacksonville, FL who passed on September 6, 2020, will be 11AM Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Sunset Park Cemetery, Big Tree Road, South Daytona with Bishop Jerome Oates, Mt. Moriah New Covenant House of Prayer, officiating. Calling hours will be from 5PM until 7PM today (Fri. Sept. 18) at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. Ms. Betty Jean Griggs was born April 23, 1948 to the parents of the late Lester Griggs and Estella Palmer in Ormond Beach, FL. She was a 1966 graduate of the former Campbell Street High School and later became a Certified Nurses Assistant. She moved to Jacksonville, and became a member of Mt. Moriah New Covenant House of Prayer and she was very active in her church, where she sang in the choir, served on the usher board, head fundraiser , food ministry (enjoyed feeding the hungry) and a member of the youth dept. Mother Griggs is survived by 1 son: Ramsey Henderson (Gladys); 3 brothers: Alphonso Griggs, James Carlton Griggs and Alfred Wright ; grandcihildren; sisters-in-law; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends including her caregivers, Bishop Jerome and Mrs. Eula Oates and the Mt. Moriah House of Prayer Family.