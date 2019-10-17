|
|
Mother Betty Jean Walds
April 28, 1931 - October 11, 2019
Funeral services for Mother Betty Jean Walds, 88, Daytona Beach, who passed on Friday, October 11, 2019 will be 2 PM Saturday, October 19, 2919 at Madison Heights COGIC. Visitation will be from 5-8 PM today (Fri, Oct 18) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 1 PM until service time at the church on Saturday. Mother Walds, the daughter of the late Ruben Griffin and Rebecca Welch Taylor, was born on April 28, 1931 in Alachua, FL. At an early age, Mother Walds was no stranger to hard work. She attended school for only a short period of time, only to receive a third grade education. Due to being the eldest daughter, Mother Walds had to work and take care of her siblings, while her mother worked in the fields. While working as a young adult, she met and married the love of her life Edgar Hines, then moved to Daytona Beach in the early 1960's where they raised 8 children. Upon separation, she then married her second husband Authur Walds in 1978. She was a devout Christian, where she accepted Christ at a young age attending Madison Heights C.O.G.I.C. in Daytona Beach, FL. Mother Walds devoted her life to provide for her children, working many jobs 7 days a week. She was a cashier at " Biggins & Meeks" on Second Avenue on the weekends, a housekeeper at Thunder Bird Motel, a custodial worker at various Law offices, banks, and she also worked at Campbell Junior High as the head cook. She was determined to complete educational goals, she enrolled herself in CNA courses at night, where she later graduated with a Certified Nursing Assistant license. After receiving her certification, she gained employment with the Volusia County Health Department. After working in the Children/Adult Immunizations Department for over 15 years, she retired in May of 2016. She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Ruby Battle and Marethea Brown; four brothers, James, Isaiah, David, and Rufus Alvin Griffin, two grandchildren; DeAndre' Conner, Candice Coleman, and one great-grand Zaniyah Hinson. Mother Betty leaves to cherish her memories, her daughters Gloria (Eugene) Todd, Yvonne Rodgers, Patricia Hill, Janice (Thomas) Griffin. Sons; Donald (Elsie) Coleman, Earl Kelly, Laundsy (Janie) Williams, Edward (Loretta) Hines. Stepchildren; Shirley Hall, Mark, Matthew, Tyrone, Calvin, and Patrica Walds. One sister, Ella Fields, 28 grandchildren, 35 great-grands, 5 great-great grands, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Professional services are entrusted to RJ Gainous Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019