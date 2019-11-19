|
|
Betty Joanne Kinney
Sept. 7, 1934 - Oct. 27, 2019
Betty Joanne Kinney passed away quietly in her sleep Oct 27, 2019 in Spring, Texas. She was 85 years old, born in Waycross, Georgia. Joanne had one son, Coqui Daviglus, a daughter-in-law, Helen Daviglus, three grandchildren, Kelsey Joanne Daviglus, Michael Kranz and Brittney Sliasas, and one great-granddaughter, Lily Sliasas. Joanne was the second of three daughters, Marion Monk and Bonnie Camp, and two sons, Frank Monk and David Monk, of Clarence and Flora Monk. She was a Registered Nurse working at Fish Memorial and West Volusia Hospitals for many years. Joanne enjoyed playing the piano, dancing, singing in the church choir, sewing, bird watching, crossword puzzles and "Family Feud". Some of her more memorable saying were "Thank You Ever So" and "Be Sweet". There will be a Graveside Service for Betty "Joanne" Kinney November 22, 2019 at 11:00am. DeLand Memorial Gardens, 600 E. Beresford Ave., DeLand, Florida 32724. In lieu of flowers, please make a small donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America for the Research and Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease. https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019