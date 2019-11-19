Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
DeLand Memorial Gardens
600 E. Beresford Ave.
DeLand, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Kinney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Joanne Kinney


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Joanne Kinney Obituary
Betty Joanne Kinney
Sept. 7, 1934 - Oct. 27, 2019
Betty Joanne Kinney passed away quietly in her sleep Oct 27, 2019 in Spring, Texas. She was 85 years old, born in Waycross, Georgia. Joanne had one son, Coqui Daviglus, a daughter-in-law, Helen Daviglus, three grandchildren, Kelsey Joanne Daviglus, Michael Kranz and Brittney Sliasas, and one great-granddaughter, Lily Sliasas. Joanne was the second of three daughters, Marion Monk and Bonnie Camp, and two sons, Frank Monk and David Monk, of Clarence and Flora Monk. She was a Registered Nurse working at Fish Memorial and West Volusia Hospitals for many years. Joanne enjoyed playing the piano, dancing, singing in the church choir, sewing, bird watching, crossword puzzles and "Family Feud". Some of her more memorable saying were "Thank You Ever So" and "Be Sweet". There will be a Graveside Service for Betty "Joanne" Kinney November 22, 2019 at 11:00am. DeLand Memorial Gardens, 600 E. Beresford Ave., DeLand, Florida 32724. In lieu of flowers, please make a small donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America for the Research and Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease. https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -