Unity Funeral Home
105 West New Hampshire Avenue
Deland, FL 32720
386-740-1891
Betty L. Walker Obituary
Betty L. Walker
August 9, 2019
Betty L. Walker, 75, of DeLand, FL, transitioned into eternity on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Central Florida Regional Hospital, Sanford, FL. The Home Going Celebration will be 1pm Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Bethel A.M.E. Church, 226 E. Howry Ave., DeLand, FL. Rev. Reginald Johnson, Pastor. Interment will follow at Community Cemetery, 609 W. Beresford Ave., DeLand, FL. The public Visitation hours are 4-7pm Friday, August 16, 2019 at ADJ Unity Funeral Home, 105 W. New Hampshire Ave., DeLand, FL, 386-740-1891. Please log onto ADJUnity.com for the full obituary.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
