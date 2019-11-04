Home

POWERED BY

Services
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Fuquay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Louise Fuquay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Louise Fuquay Obituary
Betty Louise Fuquay
09/22/1927 - 10/29/2019
Betty Lou Fuquay, age 92, of New Smyrna Beach, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Vitas Suites at Carlton Shores, Daytona Beach. Betty Lou was born in tiny Cory, Indiana, the last of the 11 children of Harry & Ruth Wey. She grew up on the family farm with her 7 brothers & 3 sisters. The brothers were all tall basketball players but Betty Lou made up for her small statute with plenty of spunk and spirit. When she was well into her 80's, she would not hesitate to do the Cory High cheer. She moved to the Daytona Beach area in 1952 where she raised her family. She moved to New Smyrna Beach about 10 years ago. Betty Lou is survived by her 3 daughters, Kathy (Russell) McCloud of Oak Hill, Terry (Bob) Stearns of New Smyrna Beach, and Debbie (Jimmy) Pearsall of New Smyrna Beach; 5 grandchildren, Daniel Bass, Jonathan (Leah) Stearns, Kelly (Jason) Stearns, Kristin (Chad) Park, and Ashley (Andy) Briggs; and 8 great grandchildren, Austin Bass, Brynna Bass, Caden Bass, Brycen Bass, Elizabeth Stearns, Charley Park, Joshua Briggs, and Chloe Briggs. Betty Lou was predeceased by her second husband, Fred Fuquay. Betty Lou and Freddie were truly life partners and best friends. They fished together, traveled the United States in a mini-van, laughed, loved, and often danced the night away. She is also survived by the father of her children, Jay Heck of Oak Hill. Betty Lou was a member of the First United Methodist Church of New Smyrna Beach. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, New Smyrna Beach, with Pastor Larry Wilson, officiating. The family is very appreciative of those who provided for her care during her challenging last 4 years. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation to First United Methodist Church, 310 Douglas Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -