|
|
Betty Louise Fuquay
09/22/1927 - 10/29/2019
Betty Lou Fuquay, age 92, of New Smyrna Beach, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Vitas Suites at Carlton Shores, Daytona Beach. Betty Lou was born in tiny Cory, Indiana, the last of the 11 children of Harry & Ruth Wey. She grew up on the family farm with her 7 brothers & 3 sisters. The brothers were all tall basketball players but Betty Lou made up for her small statute with plenty of spunk and spirit. When she was well into her 80's, she would not hesitate to do the Cory High cheer. She moved to the Daytona Beach area in 1952 where she raised her family. She moved to New Smyrna Beach about 10 years ago. Betty Lou is survived by her 3 daughters, Kathy (Russell) McCloud of Oak Hill, Terry (Bob) Stearns of New Smyrna Beach, and Debbie (Jimmy) Pearsall of New Smyrna Beach; 5 grandchildren, Daniel Bass, Jonathan (Leah) Stearns, Kelly (Jason) Stearns, Kristin (Chad) Park, and Ashley (Andy) Briggs; and 8 great grandchildren, Austin Bass, Brynna Bass, Caden Bass, Brycen Bass, Elizabeth Stearns, Charley Park, Joshua Briggs, and Chloe Briggs. Betty Lou was predeceased by her second husband, Fred Fuquay. Betty Lou and Freddie were truly life partners and best friends. They fished together, traveled the United States in a mini-van, laughed, loved, and often danced the night away. She is also survived by the father of her children, Jay Heck of Oak Hill. Betty Lou was a member of the First United Methodist Church of New Smyrna Beach. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, New Smyrna Beach, with Pastor Larry Wilson, officiating. The family is very appreciative of those who provided for her care during her challenging last 4 years. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation to First United Methodist Church, 310 Douglas Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2019