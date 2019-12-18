|
Betty Parlette
April 2, 1932 - Dec. 12, 2019
Betty Ellen Parlette, 87 of Daytona, formerly of Lima, OH, passed away December 12, 2019, at Advent Health, Daytona Beach. Betty was born April 2, 1932 in Washington Township, OH to Leroy T. and Zelma Hunt, who preceded her in death. On December 3, 1950, she married R. Darrel Parlette, who preceded her in death. Betty was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. After moving to Daytona, FL, she retired from the savings and loan business. Betty soon became a lucrative, self-taught bead business woman. She taught classes and sold all original designs of jewelry made from exquisite estate beads and pearls, plus genuine gem stones. Betty was a talented and extraordinary woman. She is survived by her daughter, Elaine (Kenny) Rogers; daughter-in-law, Cherylann Titus Parlette; granddaughter, Brittany Parlette Kinney; grandson, Garrett T. Parlette; sisters, Wilma Jean Lehman and Lois Massie; brothers, Clifford (Janet) Hunt, Dave (Vickie) Hunt and Gary (Deb) Hunt and many loved nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, Betty is preceded in death by her sons, Duane Parlette and Michael Parlette and her sister, Elaine Hunt. A graveside service in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima, OH is pending at this time. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019