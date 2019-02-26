|
Betty Reel Price
08/18/1927 - 02/17/2019
Mrs. Betty Reel Price, age 91, a resident of Port Orange, FL passed on to glory early Sunday morning February 17th, 2019 in her sleep. Betty was born on August 18th, 1927 in Suncrest, WV the daughter of the late George Reel and Alice Rhoades Reel. On September 7th, 1946 she was united in marriage to Richard L. Price, who preceded her in death on June 17th, 2005. She is survived by one daughter; Cinda Price Sanders and her husband Robert B Sanders of Relay, MD, one son; Greg Price and his wife April Price of Port Orange, FL; four grandchildren; Tracey Sanders Laber and her husband Paul Laber; Alice Sanders Smitley and her husband Jimmy Smitley, who reside in Baltimore, MD; Cole Price; and Savannah Price of Port Orange, FL. Additional survivors include many beloved nieces and nephews. Betty was a graduate of Belington High School; she was a devoted wife to Dick Price who was a Greyhound bus driver. Betty was the ultimate care giver, helping her children watch and tend to two generations of grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was an excellent cook, an avid reader, she liked sewing, working in her yard, visiting the beach, and loved when family and friends came to Florida on vacation and stayed with her. She loved her family very much and it showed, in her kindness, her willingness to make others happy and the beautiful way she lived her life. She was one of a kind, an inspiration in many ways and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Friends will be received at the Talbott Funeral Home 56 N Brandenburg Street in Belington on Wednesday March 6, 2019 from 11 am – 2 pm the funeral hour when final rites will be conducted from the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Jimmie E. Tallman officiating. Interment will follow in the Fraternal Cemetery near Belington. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to JDRF 26 Broadway 26th floor, New York, NY 10004 or at JDRF.org Condolences can be made to the family at www.talbottfuneralhome.com. The Talbott Funeral Home of Belington is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Betty Reel Price.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019