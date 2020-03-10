|
Betty "Louise" Shelton
March 5, 2020
Betty "Louise" Shelton, 94, a resident of Daytona Beach, Florida, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Louise was born in Water Valley, Kentucky to Homer and Jewell Ross in 1926. Following a transfer from the Weather Bureau in 1972, Louise and her husband John moved to Daytona Beach. Louise was a very special woman in all ways; she showed a kind and gentle spirit to all, possessed a special green thumb tending to her many plants and flowers, and had a wonderful kindred spirit toward people and all animals (except armadillos and moles). Louise loved many things in life, but her family meant the most, and to them, she was, and still is "The Great One". Louise was predeceased by her loving husband of 36 years, John Shelton. Those left to cherish her memory include her son, John (Cindy) Shelton, daughters, Janet (Keith) Thompson and Joyce (Richard) Snyder, her 4 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, many extended family members and friends. Louise will be greatly missed by her family and all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Funeral Services will be held for Louise on Monday, March 16 at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona at 12:30pm. The family will receive friends on Monday beginning at 11:30am. Those who wish may also share condolences with the family online at: lohmanfuneralhomes.com .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020