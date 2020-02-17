|
Betty (Elizabeth) Sieg
12/21/1935 - 02/05/2020
Betty (Elizabeth) Mae Sheffield Sieg died February 5, 2020 after a long illness. Betty was born on December 21, 1935, in Mayday Georgia. She moved to DeLand in 1953 and married Charles H Sieg in 1954.
Betty attended Stetson University and the University of Florida. She was fascinated with medicine and became a nuclear medicine technician at Shands Hospital where she worked for many years. She loved her career until she had to retire for medical reasons.
Betty moved back to DeLand and quickly became a full time Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She relished the task. Bebe, as her grandchildren and great grandchildren called her, never forgot a birthday, anniversary or school play. She taught the grandkids to drive (way too soon.). She was the family historian and the glue that held our family together.
Betty was an avid reader, artist and lover of all holidays, especially Christmas. She loved playing scrabble, Uno and gin rummy with the kids, and loved solving the daily crossword puzzle, always looking to increase her knowledge.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband Charles H. Sieg, two brothers, Clyde and Henry and sister Liza. She leaves behind a brother, George Lewis (Kay) and sister Barbara Dennis. Betty is survived by her two sons, Charles (Rachel) and Jim (Sarah.). Bebe leaves behind 6 grandchildren Amber (Mark), Elizabeth (Ed), Charlie (Candice), Evan (Jordan), Jamie (Jonathan) and John Thomas. She also leaves 8 great grandchildren Camren (Basia), Makayla, Peyton, Charlotte, Paige, Colton, Jayce and Mykaela.
She leaves behind many great friends and will be missed by all who knew her. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020