Betty Smith Dupuis
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Smith Dupuis
06/24/1933 - 06/12/2020
Betty passed away at Edgewater Hospice on 6/12/20. She was born in Ohio to Londis and Lucy Smith on June 24,1933. Betty married George E. Dupuis in 1954. Betty and George moved to New Smyrna in 1964 and later to Orange City in 1993. Betty worked at Halifax Hospital as a LPN. Betty is survived by 3 children, Susan [Walter] McCall, Deltona, Fl, Janet Adams, Edgewater, Fl and Glen Dupuis, The Villages, Fl. She is also survived by her sister Mary Stewart, Ohio. Betty has 5 Grandchildren and 9 Great grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by husband, George, brothers, Rodney, George, Arthur, Raymond and Charles and sister Claris.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Deltona Memorial Funeral Home
1295 Saxon Blvd
Orange City, FL 32763
3867754260
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved