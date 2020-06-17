Betty Smith Dupuis

06/24/1933 - 06/12/2020

Betty passed away at Edgewater Hospice on 6/12/20. She was born in Ohio to Londis and Lucy Smith on June 24,1933. Betty married George E. Dupuis in 1954. Betty and George moved to New Smyrna in 1964 and later to Orange City in 1993. Betty worked at Halifax Hospital as a LPN. Betty is survived by 3 children, Susan [Walter] McCall, Deltona, Fl, Janet Adams, Edgewater, Fl and Glen Dupuis, The Villages, Fl. She is also survived by her sister Mary Stewart, Ohio. Betty has 5 Grandchildren and 9 Great grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by husband, George, brothers, Rodney, George, Arthur, Raymond and Charles and sister Claris.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store