Betty Welborn
04/28/2019
At 2:49pm, April 28th, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Betty Welborn went home to be with the Lord. She left behind her husband of 43 years, Walt Welborn, and her eldest daughter, Rebecca Webb, with son-in-law Robert Webb. She also left behind her youngest daughter, Deborah Welborn, as well as her granddaughter, Angela Moore. Betty was an amazing minister, bringing many souls to the Lord. She was also an accomplished author of three books. Now she is with her only son, Timothy Noble, and her family in heaven. Family and friends will be received Today, from 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM at Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Road South in Flagler Beach, where services will be held at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at 1:00 PM at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.craigflaglerpalms.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019