Bettye Corley
08/29/1943 - 05/28/2019
Deaconess Bettye Corley was employed with Volusia County Schools for 33 years and served as a Cafeteria Manager for many years before retiring in 2001. Mrs. Corley has always enjoyed cooking and baking for others and loved to give back to her family, church and community. She was an active member of the Order of Eastern Star Chapter #141 and has held many positions at Greater Bethlehem Baptist Church and Greater Union First Baptist Church. She served as Youth Director, Deaconess Ministry, Choir Member of Greater Union Inspirational Choir and Golden Harvest Choir, Mission Ministry and Advisor and founder to Women of Fait Ministry. Survived by her loving spouse of 49 years Deacon Jimel C. Corley, mother; Elizabeth McRae, son; Michael Kaham (Cynthia), daughters; Beverly Kaham, Stephanie Corley, Barbara Smith (Keith), Kerry Dawley (Mark), Kisha Corley; grandchildren; Trudi Kaham, Moniet Hensen, Austin Corley, Antione Ashley, Nicholas Hensen, Leotis McCray II, Kianta Kaham, Larayne Dawley, Mark Dawley, Jr., Micah Dawley, Octavia Kaham; 5 great-grandchildren, siblings; Martha Livingston, Barbara Daye, Lewis McRae, Kenneth McRae, Celestine Thomas and Melvin McRae; two brother-in-laws; Willie Corley and John Thomas. She has touched many lives and leaves to cherish her memories to all her dearly beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. he was preceded in death by; Father Rev. Joseph McRae, two sons Charlie Kaham, Jr., Derrick Kaham, grandson Quinton Corley and sister Ester Eleam. Viewing at J. E. Cusack Mortuary, Friday, May 31, 2019 4PM - 7PM & Funeral Service Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM at The Lighthouse Church in DeLand.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2019