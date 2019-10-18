|
Beverly A. Bachman
Oct. 13, 1935` - Oct. 13, 2019
Beverly A. Bachman, 84, of Flagler Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on October 13th at Advent Hospice of Palm Coast. She was born on October 13, 1935 in Burlington, VT. She is preceded in death by her father, William Caise, her mother, Mary Caise; sisters Alene Gabianelli and Marie Moore. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Joseph; sister Frances Ohrt; daughter Bethany, and sons Joseph (Harriet), William (Kim), and Bruce (Stephanie). Grandchildren Mandy (Victoria), Joe, Lindsay, Robert, Amber (Marcio), Emily (Adam), Shelley, Katey, Raymond, Sarah, and William. Great-grandchildren Melody, Emma, Nathan, Gabriel, Ella, and Austyn. In Lieu of flowers, the family would request a donation to "The Foundation for Peripheral Neuropathy" in her name. https://www.foundationforpn.org/donate/. For online condolences go to :www.craigflaglerpalms.com. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019